Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce split after five years of marriage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce split after five years of marriage

By Press Association
Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce split after five years of marriage (AFF/Alamy/PA)
Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce split after five years of marriage (AFF/Alamy/PA)

Chance The Rapper and Kirsten Corley have announced their “decision to part ways” after five years of marriage.

The hip-hop star, who is currently serving as a coach on the US version of The Voice, proposed to long-term girlfriend Corley in July 2018 before the pair wed in a lavish ceremony in California in March 2019.

The event was attended by 150 friends and family, including the rapper’s mentor Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian, as well as the stand-up comedian David Chappelle.

Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley
Chance The Rapper, Kirsten Corley and Kensli Bennett attend the World Premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in 2019 (Barry King/Alamy/PA)

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways,” a joint statement said on Instagram.

“We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.”

The 30-year-old pair share two daughters, eight-year-old Kensli and four-year-old Marli Grace, who they plan to “raise together”.

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition,” the statement concluded.

In the week before his wedding, the musician, whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, had posted a story on social media recalling how he met Corley when he was nine years old at his mother’s office party.

It was previously reported that the pair had reconnected at South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas in 2012, before welcoming their first child together in 2015.