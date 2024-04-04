Lottery winners who invested jackpot in racehorses complete dream course tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lottery winners who invested jackpot in racehorses complete dream course tour

By Press Association
National Lottery winners Derek and Elaine Thompson at Ludlow Racecourse (Anthony Devlin/National Lottery/PA)
A couple who bought three racehorses after scooping £2.7 million on the National Lottery have completed their dream of visiting all 59 racecourses in the UK.

Elaine and Derek Thompson, who turned their love of racing into a full-time hobby after their 1995 win, celebrated at Ludlow Racecourse earlier this week with a race named after them.

Mr and Mrs Thompson, from Newcastle, decided to indulge in racehorses ahead of the usual houses, cars and holidays when they hit the Lotto jackpot.

But Mr Thompson said luck was never on their side, with one of the horses earning the nickname Sick Note as it seemed to develop a cough before each race meeting and never won a race.

The couple’s third racehorse, Richmond Lady, who was shared with a friend, did go on to win at Exeter, but Mr Thompson said it was such a foggy day that they did not see it crossing the finishing line.

He said: “We have always loved horse racing, it’s such a great atmosphere and over the years I have learned which trainers to follow.

“We decided after our National Lottery win to travel the UK and visit every racecourse in the country. Originally, there were 61 but two have closed down over the years.

“Ludlow is our 59th and we have definitely saved a lovely course for our last one.”

Mrs Thompson said: “Owning racehorses is a pretty pricey business – there are a lot of costs involved.

“One horse, a beautiful grey named Balfour Lady, needed a lot of shoes. I would say she had more shoes than Imelda Marcos whilst we owned her. It was lots of fun but we eventually decided it was probably best to focus on being punters and stick to our placepots.

“Finishing our tour of the 59 racecourses at Ludlow is really special. It is such a fabulous racecourse, small and intimate which is what we love.”

The couple, who have been married for 45 years, sponsored the Elaine and Derek Thompson Celebration Chase at the Shropshire racecourse.

They hit the headlines during the Covid pandemic when Mrs Thompson revealed she was still working, stacking shelves overnight in a supermarket to keep her grounded and to act as a role model for her children.