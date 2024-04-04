Robinson: Days since Donaldson’s resignation ‘incredibly difficult and shocking’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Robinson: Days since Donaldson’s resignation ‘incredibly difficult and shocking’

By Press Association
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson (PA)
DUP interim leader Gavin Robinson (PA)

The six days since Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s resignation as DUP leader have been “incredibly difficult and shocking”, not just for the party but also the community across Northern Ireland, Gavin Robinson has said.

Sir Jeffrey quit last Friday after being charged with several historical sexual offences.

Mr Robinson, who was deputy leader and has been named interim leader, told media in Belfast on Thursday there had been “unanimous support” from the DUP’s party officers for his appointment.

“The last six days have been incredibly difficult and shocking, not just for us within the Democratic Unionist Party but for the community right throughout Northern Ireland,” Mr Robinson said.

“Over the last number of days I have spent time engaging with colleagues.

“I have been encouraged not only by their support but their determination and recognition that what has gone before us is not reflective of us, it is not attributed to us.

“Nor should it deflect from the important task that we have ahead of us as representatives for unionism.”

Mr Robinson went on: “In our meeting last week it was unanimous within our party officers that I would step up and lead on an interim basis at this time.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson resigns as DUP leader
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)

“I am prepared to do so because of the honour we have amongst our colleagues and the commitment we have for the days ahead.

“That is my task and recognising the importance of restoring devolution, recognising the importance of our ability to serve the people that we are proud to represent, is what we are focused on.”

Sir Jeffrey’s exit from the political frontline sent shockwaves through Stormont, less than two months after devolution was restored following a two-year stalemate over post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The Lagan Valley MP was pivotal to the deal that resurrected powersharing, and his sudden departure, and the manner of it, has created the first major challenge for the recently formed four-party coalition.

Mr Robinson also insisted his party remained firmly committed to working within the restored political institutions at Stormont.

“Let me assure you all at home today that our focus is undiminished on making sure that our focus is undiminished on making sure that our place within this United Kingdom is as strong as it can be, recognising the importance associated with the restoration of devolution, the importance of delivering for everyone in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“That is our focus, that shall not change and though this week has been difficult we are firmly committed to the task ahead.”