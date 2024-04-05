What the papers say – April 5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What the papers say – April 5

By Press Association
The debate over arms sales to Israel features alongside a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent joins calls to “stop selling arms to Israel now” after a letter from 600 lawyers called on the UK to stop selling weapons to Israel.

The i relays calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to publish the legal advice on arms sales to Israel.

The Daily Telegraph shares words from US President Joe Biden who called on Israel to “stop killing civilians”, while The Guardian says he “demands” a ceasefire.

The Sun leads with a story on the King, who has told aides to “ramp up” plans for a two-week trip to Australia.

The Daily Mirror reports the man behind the robbery where police officer Sharon Beshenivsky was killed in 2005 has been found guilty of her murder.

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg admitted his involvement in a honeytrap sexting scandal targeting a minister and other MPs, The Times reports.

The Daily Express declares “migrant flights will take off soon” with a Home Office source telling the paper every loophole will be closed to make sure the Rwanda plan goes ahead.

The Metro runs with a story on an inquest into the death of a soldier which found he was bound by rope when he drowned.

Two Chinese banks hold a “crucial role” in the future of Thames Water, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star says NASA have been asked to find out what the time is on the moon.