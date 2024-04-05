What the papers say – April 5

The debate over arms sales to Israel features alongside a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent joins calls to “stop selling arms to Israel now” after a letter from 600 lawyers called on the UK to stop selling weapons to Israel.

Here is Friday's (5/4/24) front-page from The Independent: pic.twitter.com/opi5fsgBeP — The Independent (@Independent) April 4, 2024

The i relays calls for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to publish the legal advice on arms sales to Israel.

I: Sunak urged to publish legal advice on arms sales to Israel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SZNwfIT6DA — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2024

The Daily Telegraph shares words from US President Joe Biden who called on Israel to “stop killing civilians”, while The Guardian says he “demands” a ceasefire.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Biden tells Israel: Stop killing civilians'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/wOyflgjD17 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2024

GUARDIAN: Biden demands Gaza ceasefire in strongest rebuke yet to Israel #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/385vm6bwso — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2024

The Sun leads with a story on the King, who has told aides to “ramp up” plans for a two-week trip to Australia.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles ‘raring to go’ on tour of Australia this year and tells aides to ramp up plans as cancer treatment goes wellhttps://t.co/GF5zrPIAvy pic.twitter.com/dOnrIewbkX — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2024

The Daily Mirror reports the man behind the robbery where police officer Sharon Beshenivsky was killed in 2005 has been found guilty of her murder.

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg admitted his involvement in a honeytrap sexting scandal targeting a minister and other MPs, The Times reports.

THE TIMES: Senior Tory: I gave MPs numbers to honeytrap #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Ecq6fYooXu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2024

The Daily Express declares “migrant flights will take off soon” with a Home Office source telling the paper every loophole will be closed to make sure the Rwanda plan goes ahead.

DAILY EXPRESS: Male no mistake! Migrant flights to take off soon #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/r7obZeSlZ3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) April 4, 2024

The Metro runs with a story on an inquest into the death of a soldier which found he was bound by rope when he drowned.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 TIED UP AND TRAPPED IN RIVER 🔴 Dead soldier rope riddle solved #Tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/IQZQxdoKyz — Metro (@MetroUK) April 4, 2024

Two Chinese banks hold a “crucial role” in the future of Thames Water, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 5 April https://t.co/sCM3yBYeIQ pic.twitter.com/NVmh0NYVHX — Financial Times (@FT) April 4, 2024

And the Daily Star says NASA have been asked to find out what the time is on the moon.