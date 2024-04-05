Samsung expects profits to jump 10-fold on last year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Samsung expects profits to jump 10-fold on last year

By Press Association
The South Korea-based technology giant said it estimates operating profit for the first quarter of the year to be approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won (£3.9bn) (PA)
The South Korea-based technology giant said it estimates operating profit for the first quarter of the year to be approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won (£3.9bn) (PA)

Samsung said it expects profits for the first three months of 2024 to be more than 10 times higher than the same period last year.

The South Korea-based technology giant said it estimates operating profit for the first quarter of the year to be approximately 6.6 trillion Korean won (£3.9bn), compared with 0.6 trillion (£351m) for the same quarter last year.

The estimate comes as prices of computer chips recover from a post-pandemic slump and demand increases, driven by the rise of artificial intelligence-powered products, which require additional computing power.

Samsung is one of the world’s largest manufacturer of computer memory chips or semiconductors, alongside its huge smartphone, wider electronics and home appliances businesses.

The firm’s semiconductor business is also traditionally the biggest revenue earner for the company, and demand for chips is expected to remain strong in the year to come as the rise of AI technologies continues.

The company launched its latest flagship smartphone range, the S24 series, in January, which is likely to further boost the firm’s revenue.

Samsung is scheduled to release a detailed financial report on April 30.

Ben Barringer, technology analyst at Quilter Cheviot said a “noticeable uptick” in the chip market was a key factor in the firm’s rising profits.

“Another key factor contributing to Samsung’s improved performance is the overall recovery in the consumer electronics and smartphone markets,” he said.

“A standout development in this arena is the launch of the Galaxy S24, Samsung’s first AI-enabled smartphone.

This innovation highlights Samsung’s commitment to integrating cutting-edge AI capabilities into its consumer products.

“It’s worth noting that these are just the flash numbers. We can expect a more comprehensive breakdown of their financial performance when the full figures are released on April 30.

“This upcoming report will likely offer further insights into how Samsung’s strategic focus on AI and memory technologies is shaping its market position and financial trajectory.”