Male veterans aged 25 to 44 at higher risk of suicide than general population

Male veterans aged between 25 and 44 had a higher risk of suicide than men in that age range in the general public, according to new statistics.

Suicides among veterans made up almost 5% of all deaths by suicide in 2021, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It is the first time such analysis of suicide among UK armed forces veterans in England and Wales has been published.

By collecting and analysing data, the ONS said the aim is to increase understanding of where services and support are needed most among veterans.

The analysis was based on death registration records linked to Census 2021 and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Service Leavers Database (SLD).

It found that there were 253 suicides among UK armed forces veterans in 2021 out of a total of 5,175 suicides in people aged 16 years and over across the two nations, equating to 4.9%.

The vast majority – 237 or 93.7% – of veterans who died by suicide were male, while 16 (6.3%) were female.

This is equivalent to approximately 15 suicides per 100,000 UK armed forces veterans, with 16 suicides per 100,000 male veterans and seven suicides per 100,000 female veterans, the organisation said.

After accounting for age, there was no evidence of a difference in the rate of suicide between male UK armed forces veterans and the male general population, the ONS said.

But male veterans aged 25 to 44 years had a higher rate of suicide compared with the same age group of males in the general population, the statistics body added.

The rate for male veterans aged between 25 and 34 was 38.2 deaths per 100,000 and 33.5 deaths per 100,000 among those aged 35 to 44.

This compared to 18.0 deaths per 100,000 among 25- to 34-year-olds in the general population and 18.8 deaths per 100,000 among men aged 35 to 44.

Firearm discharge accounted for 5.9% of suicides among male veterans in 2021, the ONS said, compared with 1.6% in the male general population.

The analysis, which included reservists, primarily focused on male suicides due to the predominantly male composition of the veteran population, the ONS said.

David Mais, health statistician at the ONS, said: “This is the first time we have published analysis of suicide among UK armed forces veterans in England and Wales.

“By working alongside the Office for Veterans’ Affairs (OVA) and the MoD on this important topic, we hope to increase understanding of where services and support are needed the most among our veterans.

“Today’s findings show, that while overall veterans are not at an increased risk of suicide, there was an increased risk among those aged 25 to 44 when compared to the general population.

“Every suicide is a tragedy, and this data will provide new insight to help some of the most vulnerable in society.”

The ONS said its analysis was based on deaths that occurred between January and December 2021 but added that due to delays in registering deaths, there will be some suicides, both veteran and non-veteran, that happened in 2021 that were registered after 2022 and are not included in the analysis.

