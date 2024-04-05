Public urged to be ‘vigilant’ as Storm Kathleen hits Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Public urged to be ‘vigilant’ as Storm Kathleen hits Ireland

By Press Association
A tourist poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hit in January (Niall Carson/PA)
A tourist poses for a photograph on the Burren, near Black Head lighthouse, County Clare in the Republic of Ireland as Storm Jocelyn hit in January (Niall Carson/PA)

The public has been urged to be “vigilant” and prepare for severe wind conditions when Storm Kathleen hits Ireland on Saturday morning.

Met Eireann has issued status orange warnings for Cork, Kerry, Waterford, Galway and Mayo on Saturday.

Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be under an orange wind warning from 7am until 2pm, while another status orange warning for wind will be in effect for Galway and Mayo from 9am until 6pm.

Met Eireann warned that Storm Kathleen will bring very strong and gusty southerly winds, with some severe and damaging gusts.

A nationwide yellow wind warning is in place from early on Saturday.

On Friday, the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) Crisis Management Team convened a Met Eireann technical briefing to assess possible impacts from Storm Kathleen, a significant low-pressure system currently tracking off the west coast.

The team has warned of the potential impacts of Storm Kathleen to include very difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, some power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping.

Speaking after the meeting, Keith Leonard, national director of the NDFEM, said: “Given the challenging wind conditions expected, I would urge members of the public to stay away from all coastal areas for the duration of the Met Eireann warnings.

“Also, strong winds can make driving conditions hazardous – especially for the more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles – and road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees and flying debris.

“Importantly, I would remind people that it is critical that they never ever touch or approach fallen wires.

“Be sure to stay safe and stay clear of fallen or damaged electricity wires and, if you encounter any, do contact ESB Networks at 1800 372 999.

“Where power cuts do occur, use the PowerCheck App to check for reconnection times.

“We will continue to monitor the ongoing weather conditions and ensure that all relevant state bodies are responding appropriately to meet any challenges.

“I would advise everybody to keep up to date with information regarding the developing weather situation via the Met Eireann platforms available.”

The Irish Coast Guard has also appealed to “Stay Back, Stay High, Stay Dry”.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has also urged road users to exercise caution on Saturday.

Motorists have been advised to be aware of objects being blown out onto the road, watch for falling and fallen debris, to allow extra space between themselves and other road users and drive with dipped headlights at all times.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh Tyrone and Derry, which will stay in place from 8am until 10pm.

It has warned of blustery showers in part of Northern Ireland, with strong to gale force southerly winds and possibly severe gales for a time along the Down and Antrim coasts.

It said that some exposed and coastal areas could see gusts reaching higher speeds of up to 70mph.