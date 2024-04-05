Teenager jailed for nine years for stabbing 18-year-old to death in Bournemouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Teenager jailed for nine years for stabbing 18-year-old to death in Bournemouth

By Press Association
An 18-year-old has been jailed for nine years for the manslaughter of another 18-year-old who he stabbed to death during a fight in Bournemouth town centre (Chris Ison/PA)
An 18-year-old has been jailed for nine years for the manslaughter of another 18-year-old who he stabbed to death during a fight in Bournemouth town centre.

Thomas Betteridge, of Southsea, Hampshire, was found guilty of the manslaughter of Cameron Hamilton and possessing a bladed article following a 21-day trial at Bournemouth Crown Court.

The teenager had claimed he had acted in self-defence and he was cleared by the jury of Mr Hamilton’s murder.

Lennie Hansen, also 18, of Waterlooville, was convicted of possessing a bladed article, which related to him bringing the 12.5cm knife that Betteridge used for the fatal stabbing and he is to be sentenced next month.

Thomas Betteridge court case
Thomas Betteridge, 18, of Southsea, Hampshire, who has been found guilty of the manslaughter of Cameron Hamilton and possessing a bladed article (Dorset Police/PA)

Hamilton suffered a fatal stab wound to his chest during the altercation, which took place in The Square in the Dorset seaside resort at about 1.25am on August 5 2023.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Despite the efforts of officers – who were on the scene within seconds of the fatal stabbing – and paramedics who subsequently attended, Cameron was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.”

The court was told a witness had described Betteridge telling Hansen in a “boastful way” that he had “sliced up” the victim and had “shanked him”.

Betteridge was sentenced to nine years in a young offender institution with an extended license period of three years.

Judge William Mousley KC said that the defendant had been drunk and affected by cocaine when the fatal incident happened and said: “I have concluded the use of the knife was wholly unnecessary in the face of the threat he felt.”

Thomas Betteridge court case
Cameron Hamilton, 18, was described as a loving and caring, intelligent, polite young man with his whole life ahead of him (Dorset Police/PA)

He added: “Cameron Hamilton was a much-loved family member with a large circle of friends. He was popular and he had his whole adult life ahead of him.

“His death and the way it happened has a huge ever-lasting impact on those who knew him and leaves a void in their lives.

“The effect of the lengthy sentence you are to receive is small in comparison.”

In a victim impact statement read to the court, Mr Hamilton’s mother, Sarah Robinson, said: “Cam did not deserve to die that day and my family do not deserve to be without him, the defendants will one day be released from prison and get to live a life but we, Cam’s family, are the ones with a true life sentence.”

In a statement released after Betteridge’s conviction, Mr Hamilton’s family said: “We as a family still remain and always will be, truly devastated by the loss of our beautiful Cam, we will never get over his life being so horribly taken from him. Our lives are changed forever.

“Cam was loved by all that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was a loving and caring, intelligent, polite young man with his whole life ahead of him. He is missed so much by us all.”

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said: “Cameron’s tragic death at the hands of Thomas Betteridge is the starkest of reminders of the horrific consequences that can result from taking a knife out onto the streets.”