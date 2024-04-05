Police appeal to locate missing mother and four-year-old daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police appeal to locate missing mother and four-year-old daughter

By Press Association
Joana and her daughter Aliannah (Bedfordshire Police/PA)
Joana and her daughter Aliannah (Bedfordshire Police/PA)

Police have launched an appeal to locate a four-year-old girl and her mother who have gone missing from Luton.

Bedfordshire Police said Joana, 39, and her daughter Aliannah were “last seen in February at their home in Luton” and “last heard from around three weeks ago”.

They were reported missing to police on Wednesday April 3.

Bedfordshire Police added that officers were “concerned for their welfare” and have asked for the public’s support in locating them.

The mother and daughter are known to have links to the Handsworth area of Birmingham.

In a post on social media, Bedfordshire Police said: “Joana is described as black, of slim build and around 5ft 9. She has dark shoulder length hair, often worn in a ponytail.

“Aliannah is also described as black, slim, with black Afro style hair – often braided.

“We would urge the community not to speculate on the circumstances of this missing appeal.”

Police asked members of the public to report any sightings of the mother and daughter by calling 101 or online quoting reference MPL/499/24.