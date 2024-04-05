UN begins distributing food in war-torn region but warns of starvation risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

UN begins distributing food in war-torn region but warns of starvation risk

By Press Association
The United Nations has begun distributing food in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur province for the first time in months (World Relief via AP)
The United Nations has begun distributing food in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur province for the first time in months (World Relief via AP)

The United Nations said on Friday it has begun distributing food in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur region for the first time in months, following two successful cross-border operations, but the population still faces widespread starvation unless more help arrives.

The year-long war between military and paramilitary forces in Sudan is causing one of the world’s worst hunger crises.

About a third of the population, or 18 million people, face acute hunger, UN aid agencies said.

In the Darfur region, where some of the worst fighting is underway, the situation is particularly severe.

The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) said two aid convoys crossed the border from Chad in late March, but it had been unable to schedule further deliveries.

“Hunger in Sudan will only increase as the lean season starts in just a few weeks.

“I fear that we will see unprecedented levels of starvation and malnutrition sweep across Sudan,” said the WFP’s top envoy to Sudan, Eddie Rowe.

The UN warned in March that some 222,000 children could die from malnutrition in the coming months unless aid needs are urgently met.

The UN appeal for 2.7 billion US dollars (£2.1 billion) for Sudan was less than 5% funded as of last month.

The fighting has been particularly vicious in Darfur, with brutal attacks from the Arab-dominated Rapid Support Forces on ethnic African civilians reviving fears of another genocide.

In 2003, as many as 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes, many by government-backed Arab militias.

The International Criminal Court has said both sides are committing war crimes.

The Sudan war is also spilling into neighbouring countries.

More than half a million new refugees from Sudan have arrived in Chad, bringing the total population of refugees there to 1.1 million, the UN said in March.

The arrivals have strained resources among the existing refugee population there.

A UN spokesperson told the Associated Press on Friday that aid for all refugees in Chad is set to run out soon.

“We’re just distributing the final aid we have and once that’s finished, as it stands right now, all distributions will stop,” the spokesperson said.