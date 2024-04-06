Planes collide while aircraft being towed at Heathrow

An investigation has been launched after a passenger plane hit another aircraft while it was being towed at Heathrow Airport.

Footage posted on social media shows a Virgin Atlantic plane’s wing touching a British Airways aircraft, surrounded by emergency services.

The Virgin Boeing 787-9 plane had completed a flight and had no passengers on board while it was being towed to a different part of the airfield when it collided with the stationary British Airways plane, it is understood.

A Virgin Atlantic plane’s wing touching a British Airways aircraft (Alex Whittles/X/PA)

Virgin said it has launched an investigation into the collision.

The aircraft has been taken out of service and engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on it, the airline added.

The BA aircraft is being assessed by engineering teams, the company said, adding it has provided an alternative aircraft to “limit the impact on our customers”.

A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson said: “We are aware that the wingtip of one of our empty aircraft came into contact with another aircraft whilst being towed from the stand at London Heathrow Terminal 3.

“The safety of our customers and crew is always our top priority.

Just witnessed a plane crash at Heathrow! A tug pushing back a Virgin 787, crashed the wing into a BA A350 #Heathrow #BritishAirways #VirginAtlantic pic.twitter.com/9VmiP6uwQr — Alex Whittles (@PurpleFrogAlex) April 6, 2024

“We can confirm no customers were on board the Virgin Atlantic aircraft during this time.

“We’ve commenced a full and thorough investigation and our engineering teams are performing maintenance checks on the aircraft, which for now has been taken out of service.”

It is understood Virgin Atlantic’s flying programme has not been disrupted by the incident.

The tow movement was provided by a ground handling company under contract by Virgin Atlantic.

The BA aircraft is being assessed by engineering teams (Alex Whittles/X/PA)

A spokesperson for British Airways said: “One of our aircraft, whilst stationary at Heathrow earlier today, was involved in a collision with another airline’s jet, which was being towed from a stand at the time.

“Our aircraft is being assessed by our engineering teams and we have provided an alternative aircraft to limit the impact on our customers.”

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “We are working alongside emergency services and our airline partners in response to an incident involving two aircraft on the ground earlier today.

“At present, no passenger injuries have been reported and we do not anticipate there to be any ongoing impact to airport operations.”