Sir Lindsay Hoyle announces the death of his father, former Labour MP Doug Hoyle

By Press Association
Doug Hoyle (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has announced the death of his father, former Labour MP Doug Hoyle, aged 98.

The former MP, enobled as Lord Hoyle in 1997, was a long-serving MP.

He was first elected for Lancashire constituency Nelson and Colne between 1974 and 1979, then served as the member for Warrington between 1981 and 1997.

Sir Lindsay described his dad as a “truly dedicated parliamentarian”.

In a statement, the Commons Speaker said: “It is with great sorrow that I have to announce that my beloved father, Lord Doug Hoyle, passed away peacefully at home late last night with his family by his side.

“The whole family are devastated.

“There are few people who get to my age with their father still around – but I have been one of the lucky ones.

“His death last night has left me bereft – I have lost my dad, my inspiration and the country has lost a truly dedicated parliamentarian.”

Sir Lindsay Hoyle
Sir Lindsay Hoyle has announced the death of his father (Hannah McKay/PA)

He added: “Doug was a force to be reckoned with, first as MP for Nelson and Colne in 1974-1979, and then Warrington 1981-1997 – before he joined the House of Lords where he served until the age of 97 when he retired in 2023.

“He chaired the Parliamentary Labour Party and was an outspoken member of the ASTMS trade union, serving as president of both ASTMS and MSF.

“Doug loved his sport and as a massive rugby league fan, became chairman of Warrington Wolves in 1999, a position he held with great passion and honour.

“Today there is an empty armchair, an absence of ready wit, and one less animal lover in the world.

“Above all Doug was a family man and he will be greatly missed by myself, Catherine, Emma, the great grandchildren and the whole family.”