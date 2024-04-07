New approach to diagnosing heart disease hailed as potential ‘game changer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New approach to diagnosing heart disease hailed as potential ‘game changer’

By Press Association
Prof Patrick W Serruys and Prof Yoshi Onuma in the CORRIB Core Lab at University of Galway (University of Galway/PA)
A clinical trial that saw high resolution scanning technology used to identity heart disease has been hailed as a potential game changer for cardiac treatment.

A team at the University of Galway used CT-scan imagery to pinpoint coronary artery disease and blockages as an alternative to traditional angiographs – an invasive procedure that involves the puncturing of blood vessels, insertion of cables and use of dyes.

The team based at the University’s CORRIB Core Lab analysed the images taken from patients in trial hospitals in the US and Europe.

The research was published on Sunday in the European Heart Journal.

It found that the approach was 99.1% feasible, with the cardiac CT scanning offering good diagnostic accuracy without the need for invasive diagnostic catheterisation.

The trial was sponsored by the University of Galway and funded by GE Healthcare, based in Chicago, and HeartFlow, based in Redwood City, California.

Trial chairman Professor Patrick W Serruys, established professor of interventional medicine and innovation at University of Galway, said: “The results of this trial have the potential to simplify the planning for patients undergoing heart bypass surgery.

“The trial and the central role played by the CORRIB Core Lab puts University of Galway on the front line of cardiovascular diagnosis, planning and treatment of coronary artery disease.”

The study involved 114 patients who had severe blockages in multiple vessels, limiting blood flow to their heart.

Professor Serruys said the study offered the potential for a “monumental shift in healthcare”.

“Following the example of the surgeon, interventional cardiologists could similarly consider circumventing traditional invasive cineangiography and instead rely solely on CT scans for procedural planning,” he said.

“This approach not only alleviates the diagnostic burden in cath labs but also paves the way for transforming them into dedicated ‘interventional suites’- ultimately enhancing patient workflows.”

A randomised trial involving more than 2,500 patients in 80 hospitals in Europe is now set to be undertaken.

Dr Yoshi Onuma, professor of interventional cardiology at University of Galway and the medical director of CORRIB Research Centre, said there were several benefits from the new approach.

“A catheterisation procedure is invasive and it is unpleasant for the patient,” he said.

“It is also costly for the health service. While there is a minimal risk associated with the procedure, it is not entirely risk free.”

Commenting on the potential of the study, he added: “It may become a game-changer, altering the traditional relationship between GP, radiologist, cardiologist and cardio-thoracic surgeon for the benefit of the patient.”