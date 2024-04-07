Varadkar to attend north-south political meeting in last major job as Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Varadkar to attend north-south political meeting in last major job as Taoiseach

By Press Association
First Minister Michelle O’Neill, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly at Stormont Castle, Belfast, following the restoration of the powersharing executive. Picture date: Monday February 5, 2024.


Ministers from both sides of the Irish border are to convene for the first meeting of the North South Ministerial Council in almost three years.

The meeting will be the last major political engagement for Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach.

The gathering in Armagh comes hours before he formally resigns as premier when he meets the president of Ireland Michael D Higgins in Dublin on Monday evening.

His successor as Fine Gael leader, Simon Harris, will also be at the council in one of his final jobs as Ireland’s higher education minister before his expected election as taoiseach in the Dail on Tuesday.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris
Fine Gael leader Simon Harris (Brian Lawless/PA)

The council is the primary north-south political body established under the Good Friday Agreement.

It was unable to function during the two-year political impasse at Stormont, but the restoration of devolution earlier this year enabled its reactivation.

The last meeting was a virtual one held during the Covid pandemic in 2021.

The last in-person meeting of the council was in July 2020.

The meeting in Armagh will be chaired by Stormont First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly.

Discussions are set to focus on trade and business issues and investment in areas of mutual interest.

Mr Varadkar said it was an honour to end his tenure as Taoiseach by attending the council.

“This plenary meeting of the North South Ministerial Council is a really significant and positive moment for the island of Ireland,” he said.

“It’s an honour to lead the Irish delegation of ministers to meet with our Northern Ireland Executive counterparts in my last major engagement as Taoiseach.

“Many of the challenges facing the world today are shared across the island, whether climate change, energy security, good jobs, and ensuring that our workforces have the skills they need for the future.

“I will also take this opportunity to wish the First Minister and deputy First Minister well in their roles to achieve the best for all the people of Northern Ireland.

“We are working with the Executive to build on the peace and prosperity of the last 26 years to make sure it is shared by all.”