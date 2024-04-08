What the papers say – April 8

Health and politics take centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with David Cameron’s message to America regarding the situation in Ukraine and the need for extra funding to bolster security.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Cameron warns US over Kyiv aid block'

The Times focuses on waiting times in A&E, stating delays have reached the longest levels since 2019.

Monday's TIMES: "Rise of the 24-hour wait for a bed in A&E"

The Daily Express turns its attention to care homes, which it says are treating the elderly and frail “appallingly” in “substandard” accommodation.

Monday's Daily EXPRESS: "Exposed: Care Home Crisis Putting Britain To Shame"

The Guardian focuses on carers being taken to court to force them to repay huge sums after a buildup of erroneous benefits payments.

The Sun gives over its front page to an investigation into Turkish doctors targeting UK citizens for potentially “deadly” cosmetic surgeries.

On tomorrow's front page: Turkish docs caught pushing 'deadly' bum lift operations on vulnerable Brits at UK hotels in Sun Investigation

The Daily Mirror also focuses on cosmetic surgery but says a new Turkish package includes a nose job and a trip to the vet for your pet.

The Daily Mail shifts the focus to politics, with the latest headaches for Labour regarding Angela Rayner’s tax affairs.

The Financial Times looks abroad, concentrating on President Joe Biden’s warning to China about its operations in the South China Sea.

Monday's FINANCIAL Times: "Biden poised to warn Beijing against aggressive tactics in South China Sea"

The i runs with a piece on new homeowners being required to sign nondisclosure agreements before they can view bill breakdowns for estate payments.

The Metro focuses on the penal system, reporting that hundreds of criminals are not completing their required hours of community service.

And the Daily Star reveals the truth on Yorkshire terrier Prince, who became a national TV hit in 1979 when he supposedly barked his order of “sausages.”