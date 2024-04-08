What the papers say – April 8

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – April 8

By Press Association
What the papers say – April 8
What the papers say – April 8 (PA)

Health and politics take centre stage on the front pages of several newspapers on Monday.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with David Cameron’s message to America regarding the situation in Ukraine and the need for extra funding to bolster security.

The Times focuses on waiting times in A&E, stating delays have reached the longest levels since 2019.

The Daily Express turns its attention to care homes, which it says are treating the elderly and frail “appallingly” in “substandard” accommodation.

The Guardian focuses on carers being taken to court to force them to repay huge sums after a buildup of erroneous benefits payments.

The Sun gives over its front page to an investigation into Turkish doctors targeting UK citizens for potentially “deadly” cosmetic surgeries.

The Daily Mirror also focuses on cosmetic surgery but says a new Turkish package includes a nose job and a trip to the vet for your pet.

The Daily Mail shifts the focus to politics, with the latest headaches for Labour regarding Angela Rayner’s tax affairs.

The Financial Times looks abroad, concentrating on President Joe Biden’s warning to China about its operations in the South China Sea.

The i runs with a piece on new homeowners being required to sign nondisclosure agreements before they can view bill breakdowns for estate payments.

The Metro focuses on the penal system, reporting that hundreds of criminals are not completing their required hours of community service.

And the Daily Star reveals the truth on Yorkshire terrier Prince, who became a national TV hit in 1979 when he supposedly barked his order of “sausages.”