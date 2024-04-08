Millions gather hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipse in North America

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Millions gather hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipse in North America

By Press Association
An amateur astronomer prepares her telescope a day before a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)
A total eclipse of the sun is set to plunge a stretch of North America into darkness on Monday, will millions of spectators across the US, Mexico and Canada hoping to catch a glimpse of the celestial phenomenon.

It promises to be North America’s biggest eclipse crowd ever, thanks to the lure of up to four minutes of midday darkness in Texas and other spots.

Almost everyone in North America is guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

Gabriel Kauffman, 4, and his brother, Theodore, 6, demonstrate a total solar eclipse at a NASA booth at the Great Lakes Science Centre in Cleveland (Stephanie Nano/AP)
The best weather is expected at the tail end of the eclipse in Vermont and Maine, as well as New Brunswick and Newfoundland.

“Cloud cover is one of the trickier things to forecast,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alexa Maines explained at Cleveland’s Great Lakes Science Centre on Sunday. “At the very least, it won’t snow.”

Rain or shine, “it’s just about sharing the experience with other people,” said Chris Lomas from Gotham in the UK, who is staying at a sold-out trailer resort outside Dallas.

The full eclipse will see the moon due to slip right in front of the sun, entirely blocking it.

The resulting twilight, with only the sun’s outer atmosphere or corona visible, could be long enough for birds and other animals to fall silent, and for planets, stars and maybe even a comet to become visible.

The out-of-sync darkness could last up to 4 minutes, 28 seconds.

People take a photo at Lake Ontario Park, an official eclipse viewing location, a day before the total solar eclipse will be visible in Kingston, Ontario (Justin Tang/AP)

That is almost twice as long as it was during the US coast-to-coast eclipse seven years ago because the moon is closer to Earth.

It will be another 21 years before the US sees another total solar eclipse on this scale.

Monday’s eclipse begins in the Pacific and makes landfall at Mazatlan, Mexico, before moving into Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and 12 other US states in the Midwest, Middle Atlantic and New England, and then Canada.

The last stop will be Newfoundland, with the eclipse ending in the North Atlantic.

It will take just 1 hour, 40 minutes for the moon’s shadow to race more than 4,000 miles (6,500 kilometres) across the continent.

Eye protection is needed with proper eclipse glasses and filters to look at the sun, except when it ducks completely out of sight during an eclipse.

A man tests special glasses in preparation for viewing the upcoming solar total eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico (Fernando Llano/AP)

The path of totality — approximately 115 miles (185 kilometres) wide — encompasses several major cities this time, including Dallas, Indianapolis, Cleveland, Buffalo, New York and Montreal.

An estimated 44 million people live within the track, with a couple hundred million more within 200 miles (320 kilometres).

Experts from Nasa and scores of universities are posted along the route, poised to launch research rockets and weather balloons and conduct experiments.

The International Space Station’s seven astronauts will also be on the lookout, 270 miles (435 kilometres) up.