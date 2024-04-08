More wind and rain warnings across UK following Storm Kathleen disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More wind and rain warnings across UK following Storm Kathleen disruption

By Press Association
Strong winds hit coastal areas in Whitehead, Northern Ireland, over the weekend (Bill Guiller/PA)
Strong winds hit coastal areas in Whitehead, Northern Ireland, over the weekend (Bill Guiller/PA)

More weather warnings for wind and rain have been issued across the country following the disruption caused by Storm Kathleen.

The Met Office issued four separate warnings covering southern England, western Wales and mainland Scotland from Monday to Tuesday evening.

The forecaster said travel disruption and damage to homes and businesses were possible.

A yellow wind warning covering Cornwall and parts of Devon in south-west England is in place from 4pm on Monday to 6am on Tuesday, with gusts of 60-65mph widely expected along coastlines.

Further yellow wind warnings have been issued for southern England, from 9pm on Monday to midday on Tuesday, and coastal areas of Wales, from 1am to 3pm Tuesday.

A yellow rain warning covering south and eastern parts of Scotland – including Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – is in place from 1am to 6pm on Tuesday.

Between 20-40mm of rain is expected across most areas, but some places could see as much as 50-60 mm of rainfall.

The Environment Agency issued 38 flood warnings and 169 flood alerts across England as of Monday morning.

It said tidal flooding was likely along parts of the coasts of north-east England, Yorkshire and the Humber on Monday and Tuesday.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency also had 38 local flood warnings and 18 flood alerts in place, while Natural Resources Wales issued 14 flood alerts.

Kathleen, the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season, brought disruption to weekend travel with strong winds reaching 70mph and rain affecting much of the UK and Ireland.

Oli Claydon, meteorologist from the Met Office, said: “Certainly for the wind warnings, it’s that combination of the high tide as well.

“If you’re near the coastline do take care, don’t get too close to any sort of edges or seafronts because you’re likely to see some wave overtopping at times and there could be debris being flown around the coastline.

“With the rain warnings, it’s just a case of knowing your flood risk.”

A new system of low pressure will lead to wet and windy weather in south-west England, Wales and Northern Ireland on Monday, the Met Office said.

Heavy and blustery showers are also expected in the South East during the afternoon with hail and thunder possible, while there will be sunnier spells elsewhere.

Mr Claydon added: “It’s probably parts of western Wales where you’ll see the strongest combination of wind and rain in the south.

“The rain pushes further north quite quickly before the wind comes into play.”

Cloud and rain will stall across parts of Scotland on Tuesday, but it will turn brighter elsewhere with scattered showers through the afternoon.

Unsettled conditions will continue into Wednesday as more cloud and rain arrives from the west and pushes eastwards throughout the day.