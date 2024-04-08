Bradford stabbing victim named as suspect remains on the run

A woman fatally stabbed as she pushed her baby in a pram has been identified by police as her suspected attacker remains on the run.

A police manhunt is under way for Habibur Masum, 25, who is wanted over the murder in Bradford of Kulsama Akter.

West Yorkshire Police said Masum was known to police and that Ms Akter had had previous contact with police.

They are known to each other.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, West Yorkshire Police Assistant Chief Constable Damien Miller said.

Flowers at the scene in Bradford city centre where a young woman was stabbed to death (Dave Higgens/PA)

At a press conference on Monday, he said: “On Saturday April 6, shortly before 3.20pm, Kulsama Akter was walking in Bradford city centre.

“Kulsama was with her young baby at this time, and was walking along Westgate when she was attacked and stabbed multiple times.”

“The emergency services were called at 3.21pm. However, despite the best efforts of members of the public, ambulance crews and hospital staff, Kulsama sadly lost her life due to the injuries.

“Her baby is safe and well and was not harmed in this incident.”

Police hunting for Masum have conducted “a number of raids” in Burnley, Oldham and Chester where he is thought to have links.

He is believed to be from Bangladesh and was in the UK on a student visa, and later a post-graduate visa after he obtained his degree.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he studied for a masters in marketing and digital marketing at the University of Bedfordshire between 2021 and 2023.

Masum has chronicled his life in the UK, with videos showing him trying on Bangladeshi-made clothes in Primark, travelling to Barcelona, walking in the snow and assembling baby furniture.

Days before the attack he posted a picture of him posing with a woman and baby beneath a sign that reads “love”.