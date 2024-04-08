Tribunal nears end for man who lost job offer over views on homosexuality

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tribunal nears end for man who lost job offer over views on homosexuality

By Press Association
Christian social worker Felix Ngole outside Leeds Employment Tribunal where he is bringing a claim against a charity after he lost a job offer when his views on homosexuality became known (Danny Lawson/PA)
Christian social worker Felix Ngole outside Leeds Employment Tribunal where he is bringing a claim against a charity after he lost a job offer when his views on homosexuality became known (Danny Lawson/PA)

Closing speeches have been made at an employment tribunal brought by a Christian social worker whose job offer was withdrawn after a health charity discovered his views on homosexuality.

Felix Ngole, 46, claims Touchstone Leeds discriminated against him because of his religious beliefs when they refused him the job as a hospital discharge mental health support worker, based in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in 2022.

He had previously won a Court of Appeal case against Sheffield University which had wanted to prevent him from completing his social work degree after it became aware of a Facebook row in which he said homosexuality and same-sex marriage were a sin.

Touchstone agreed he was the best-qualified candidate for the role but he was called back for a second interview, which he described as an “interrogation”, after management conducted a Google search and discovered the legal row about his views.

Touchstone has argued that vulnerable LGBT service-users, requiring mental health support, could be more likely to harm themselves if they found out Mr Ngole’s views about homosexuality.

Paul Wilson, representing Touchstone, in his closing speech to the panel said the use of the word “sin”, which appeared in media reports of Mr Ngole’s legal battle, “raises the suspicion that he might carry out that role in a way which discriminates against LGBTQI+ service-users or behave disrespectfully to them”.

Michael Phillips, for the claimant, said: “Touchstone has stereotyped my client into creating a caricature of him, into a monstrous bigot who would possibly cause the death of service-users.”

Mr Phillips said it was Touchstone’s case that appointing Mr Ngole could cause “significant harm” but he said that there was no evidence to support that claim.

During the hearing in Leeds, which began last week, the Cameroon-born grandfather who lives in Barnsley has argued that his religious views would not prevent him from looking after an LGBT service-user or working with gay colleagues.

In his witness statement, Mr Ngole said: “As a Christian, I do not see any conflict in working with and for people from the LGBT community.

“That said, there is a distinction between respecting and loving the person and yet lovingly and respectfully disagreeing with their views and/or behaviours.”

Earlier on Monday, the tribunal heard expert evidence from Rev Dr Paul Sullins, a sociologist from the Catholic University of America, appearing for the claimant, who said there would have been no increased risk of service-users killing themselves if Mr Ngole had been employed.

The panel also heard from Dr Hercules Eli Joubert, a Leeds-based clinical psychologist who appeared for Touchstone and said service-users who had received in-patient psychiatric care were already at an increased risk of self-harm.

Mr Ngole’s employment tribunal claim for discrimination and harassment is supported by the Christian Legal Centre.

The panel will publish its judgment at a later date.