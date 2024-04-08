We have to punish them – Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We have to punish them – Pep Guardiola calls on Man City to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid

By Press Association
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was his side to ‘hurt’ Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA).
Pep Guardiola has urged his Manchester City side to hurt and punish Real Madrid as they clash again in the Champions League.

The holders take on the competition’s record 14-time winners in the first leg of their quarter-final at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

It is the third successive season the two clubs have met in the knockout stages, with Real having staged a stunning comeback to win the 2022 semi-final but City avenging that loss 12 months later.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference in the Spanish capital, Guardiola said: “It’s the same managers, but we have new players and they have new players, so they will be completely different games.

“We have a little advantage with the second leg at home, where we play strong and are incredibly confident, but we have to play 90 minutes here and the games are long for different reasons.

“They will be able to press high, so aggressive, so dangerous. Everybody knows their strengths and they have incredible pace.

“We cannot come here just to control the game. We have to come here to try to hurt them, to punish them, to let them feel we are here and score goals. That is what we have to do.

“But we are talking about Real Madrid, who have the ability to control many aspects of the game. We have to impose our game with who we are.”

City midfielder Rodri feels the treble winners have learned from their past experiences of playing the Spanish giants and are a stronger proposition as a result of last season’s successes.

The Spain international, who joined City from Real’s city rivals Atletico in 2019, said: “Now we are more mature and have experience of winning the competition. It gives you a bit more composure, serenity on the pitch.

“You learn. We’ve learned from the past and I think we have more maturity than when we first played them.

“The one we lost – the semi-final – that was (because of) 10 or 15 minutes and it happens.

“We didn’t think much about that last year. We played with the desire to win it again and that’s what happened.

Manchester City midfielder Rodri faces the media
Manchester City midfielder Rodri faces the media (Nick Potts/PA).

“We come here with a different mentality and more composure.

“We know nothing will be done tomorrow, but we need to get a good result. I see the team more mature and the experience will give us the confidence to do things well.”

City are again without England full-back Kyle Walker in Spain due to a thigh injury, while fellow defender Nathan Ake is also out with a calf problem. Josko Gvardiol has travelled with the squad but is doubtful with a knock.