Murder probe after woman found stabbed in her home

By Press Association
A murder probe has been launched after a woman was found dead at a her home in Westminster (PA)
A murder investigation is under way after a woman was found dead with a number of stab wounds in her home in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Officers were contacted on Sunday by friends of the woman who were concerned about her welfare.

Police forced entry to the property in Stanhope Place, Bayswater, on Monday and found the woman dead with a number of stab injuries.

Scotland Yard said it is working to trace and inform the woman’s next of kind and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

No arrests have yet been made.

Detective chief inspector Adam Clifton, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation and said: “I understand this news will be concerning, and that local women especially may be worried.

“Our inquiries are in the very early stages and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive, however I can assure people that my team are working 24/7 to establish what happened to the woman, and to identify and arrest whoever may be responsible for this attack.

“My officers now need support and information from the public. I want to ask local people to check doorbell cameras, and for drivers in the area to think about whether they’ve seen anything unusual that might have been captured on dash cam. Did you notice any unusual activity at the address? If you did then it is imperative that we hear from you.”

Chief superintendent Louise Puddefoot, lead for policing in Westminster, added: “Our thoughts are with the woman and her family. My officers will do everything we can to support the investigation and they will be stationed in the area to speak to anyone who has any information or concerns they want to share with us.”