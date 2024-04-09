All aboard the Asparagus Express

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All aboard the Asparagus Express

By Press Association
Molly dancers perform as people celebrate St George’s Day and the official start of the asparagus season at the The Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire.
A niche festival dedicated to asparagus is holding a unique launch event on St George’s Day – on a steam train.

The British Asparagus Festival heralds the arrival of the beloved green spear to the Vale of Evesham in Worcestershire.

The launch event marks the commencement of two months of celebrations dedicated to all things asparagus.

The British Asparagus Festival is a popular annual event at the The Fleece Inn in Bretforton, Worcestershire (Joe Giddens/PA)
On April 23, the festivities commence with a gathering of Morgans and other classic cars at the Fleece Inn in Bretforton before leaving for Broadway station.

The Asparagus Express steam train departs Broadway bound for Cheltenham Racecourse before making the return journey in the afternoon.

Over the years, The British Asparagus Festival team has been to Buckingham Palace, Worcester Cathedral, the European Parliament in Brussels, Royal Hospital Chelsea and many more.

The British Asparagus Festival is an annual celebration spanning the traditional Asparagus harvest and celebrating the Vale of Evesham’s most famous produce.

St George’s Day has become synonymous with the start of British asparagus season, thanks to the Vale of Evesham’s British Asparagus Festival.

Some of the best asparagus in the world is said to come from this area of the country – also known as the UK’s fruit and vegetable basket.

As part of the British Asparagus Festival the vegetable will be travelling on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway (Ben Birchall/PA)
As part of the British Asparagus Festival, the vegetable will be travelling on the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Railway (Ben Birchall/PA)

For 2024, the asparagus will be donated to the Cheltenham-based charity National Star, where students will turn the vegetable into dishes to be served at the StarBistro.

National Star chief executive Lynette Barrett said: “Preparing young people with disabilities for adulthood is what National Star is all about.

“An important part of that preparation is learning about healthy eating, understanding the importance of local seasonal food and of course how to prepare balanced and tasty meals.

“We are thrilled that the British Asparagus Festival has chosen StarBistro at National Star as the final home for the first hundred-round of Vale Asparagus.

“National Star students will be at the ready to transform the asparagus into delicious soup and then enjoy their efforts.”

Catherine Johnson, from the Gloucestershire Warwickshire Steam Railway, added: “The GWSR are delighted to be involved in this fantastic event, celebrating the beautiful asparagus our region grows – it is great to be involved in the transportation of this on our fantastic locomotive and supporting National Star is an added bonus.”