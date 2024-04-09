Best year for Bath-based toad patrol since 2010

Climate change is making it more difficult to predict the migration season for toads, frogs and newts, according to conservationists.

This year the peak for amphibian movements was early February but last year it was mid-March.

More than 50 volunteers from the Charlcombe Toad Rescue Group, near Bath, helped 3,177 amphibians across a half-mile stretch of Charlcombe Lane during the 2024 migration season.

One of the female frogs helped by this year’s Charlcombe Toad Rescue (Charlcombe Toad Rescue/PA)

The 2024 patrol saw the second highest number of amphibians recorded since Charlcombe Lane was first closed to traffic during the migration season in 2003.

It was also the busiest year on record for the numbers of newts helped, and the best for toads since 2013.

Charlcombe Lane is closed annually for six weeks in February and March as volunteers patrol every night from dusk to help common toads, common frogs and newts on their journey to their breeding lake.

Across the six weeks, the 52 volunteers, wearing hi-vis jackets, spent more than 600 hours walking slowly up and down the road, armed with torches and buckets.

Toads, frogs and newts are carefully picked up and carried safely to drop-off points to help them on their journey towards the lake.

A volunteer on the Charlcombe Toad Patrol earlier this year (Charlcombe Toad Rescue/PA)

Helen Hobbs, who has been managing Charlcombe Toad Rescue since 2003, said: “Closing Charlcombe Lane, with the support of the local community, has been a game-changer for our amphibian population.

“It has meant that toads, frogs and newts have been able to buck national trends and stand a fighting chance of flourishing.

“The biggest challenge this year was that the busiest night of the year was on February 6 – a week before the road was due to close.

“In that one night our brilliant volunteers helped 647 amphibians across the road but sadly the casualty rate was much higher than usual because vehicles could still use the lane.

“That is why it is so important to have the lane closed for the six weeks.

“With a changing climate it is becoming increasingly difficult to predict the peak times for amphibian movements. This year it was early February and in 2023 it was mid-March.”

A big thank you to @VolkerHighways and @bathnes for your ongoing support with the closure of Charlcombe Lane during the amphibian migration season It’s such a big help for our volunteers and gives the amphibians a fighting chance pic.twitter.com/Mxta56O9BU — Toad Rescue (@ToadRescue) March 28, 2024

In 2016 a team of scientists used data collected by toad patrols to explore what had been happening to the population of common toads across the UK.

The research found that the common toad population had declined by 68% in just 30 years.

The biggest challenges facing amphibians today include road traffic, loss of habitat, such as the disappearance of ponds, and the fragmentation of habitats due to the intensification of farming and development.

A changing climate is also adversely affecting amphibians, with milder winters leading to them waking up from hibernation more frequently.

There are more than 200 patrols across the UK helping amphibians during the migration season, but Charlcombe Lane is one of only three road closures.

Bath and North East Somerset Council has supported the patrol and road closure since 2003; however, Charlcombe Toad Rescue fundraises to pay the administrative costs, and VolkerHighways sponsors the group with the provision of signage each year.

All the data collected by patrols is collated by conservation charity Froglife and in 2023 more than 115,000 amphibians were given a helping hand across A-roads or quiet country lanes.

One of our contractors for Froglife Ecological Services sent in these photos of his family taking part in their local #ToadPatrol. You can find out more about our #ToadsOnRoads project here: https://t.co/NA7Eda8o43 pic.twitter.com/73GZwIQubg — Froglife (@froglifers) April 9, 2024

Froglife operations manager Sheila Gundry said: “It’s fantastic to see that the numbers of amphibians at Charlcombe Lane are so good this year.

“Froglife’s data from many toad patrols around the country shows that amphibian populations are declining and are very depleted in many areas of the country.

“At Charlcombe Lane there is still a healthy population, thanks to the hard work of the toad patrol who rescue toads, frogs and newts even on wet winter evenings.

“The temporary road closure makes a big difference too, as do the surrounding landowners who look after the breeding pond and foraging grounds.

“It is wonderful to have such a good news story of people and wildlife working so well together.”