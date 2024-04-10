What the papers say – April 10

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 10

By Press Association
What the papers say (Peter Byrne/PA)
The nation’s papers are dominated by the findings of an independent review of gender identity services for children and young people.

The story is carried by The Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian and Daily Mail, with the review determining children have been let down by a lack of research and evidence on medical interventions in gender care, in a debate which it said has become exceptionally toxic.

Staying with the health service, Metro reports thousands of rats, cockroaches, wasps and lice have been found in the nation’s hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mirror and The Independent lead with former subpostmaster Alan Bates giving evidence to the Horizon IT inquiry, where he said the Post Office “needs disbanding” and called it a “dead duck” that is “beyond saving”.

Labour has warned the current public finance “mess” rules out a potential spending spree if the party wins the election, according to the i.

Tory MPs have called a recent “bonkers” ruling by the European Court of Human Rights proof of why it is time for the UK to quit the treaty, the Daily Express reports.

The Sun says the Princess Royal’s son Peter Phillips has split from his girlfriend.

The Financial Times reports OpenAI and Meta are on the verge of releasing new versions of their artificial intelligence models.

And the Daily Star says a mini heatwave is on the way.