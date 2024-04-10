Newborn puppy dies after being ‘thrown from a car’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Newborn puppy dies after being ‘thrown from a car’

By Press Association
A tiny puppy named Puzzle has died after being thrown from a moving car in Surrey at only a few days old (RSPCA/PA)
A newborn puppy has died after apparently being thrown from a moving car.

The terrier puppy named Puzzle was found squealing in distress in Sunbury-on-Thames, Surrey, on Friday night by a passerby who wrapped her in a jacket and took her home before calling the RSPCA.

The 83g puppy had a cut on her head and some scuffs on her nose, as well as a cleft palate.

Puzzle died in her sleep on Tuesday night.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Kitchin, who is investigating what happened to the brown and white puppy, said: “Poor Puzzle was so tiny, weighing just 83g (2.9oz), and her eyes were still closed. We believe she’s only a few days old.

“Due to where she was found and her injuries, they (vets) believe she’d been thrown from a moving vehicle.

Puzzle and Leanna
RSPCA inspector Leanna Hone with Puzzle (RSPCA/PA)

“It’s shocking to think that somebody could take her away from her mother just a few days after she was born and chuck her out of a car onto the road like a bit of rubbish.”

Ms Kitchin said she believed Puzzle may have been abandoned due to being born with a cleft palate, a split in the top lip and roof of the mouth.

“It’s a birth defect and can affect the way a puppy feeds so she may have been struggling to feed from her mum,” she added.

Puzzle 5
Puzzle, who had only recently been born, died on Tuesday night (RSPCA/PA)

“We fear that her owners may have abandoned her instead of seeking veterinary treatment due to the costs associated with any corrective surgery.”

Ms Kitchin urged people to come forward if they recognise the puppy or have any information.

“As well as being an incredibly irresponsible and cruel thing to do to this poor pup, I’m also incredibly worried about her mum and her other littermates, and their welfare,” she said.

In 2023, the RSPCA responded to 20,999 reports of animals being abandoned, surpassing the numbers from 2022, 2021, and 2020.

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA appeal line at 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 1245732.