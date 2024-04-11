What the papers say – April 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – April 11

By Press Association
What the papers say – April 11

A wide range of stories from home and abroad jostle for attention on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian both lead on President Joe Biden’s warning to Iran not to attack Israel and his pledge to provide “ironclad” support for its ally.

The Independent also looks at overseas issues as it focuses on Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron urging countries not to “appease Putin” over Ukraine.

Fake stamps from China feature on the front of the Daily Mail, which says people are being forced to pay £5 penalties for incorrect postage when they are unwittingly used.

The i turns its attention to buses with Labour plans to create new bus routes and give powers to local authorities to place services into public ownership.

Conservative constituencies saw some of the biggest rises in sickness benefit claims in the last year, according to The Times.

The NHS catches the eye of the Daily Express, which says specialist “same-day” units are providing quicker treatment for patients.

The Sun says police are staging a major security operation at the Grand National meeting to prevent a repeat of last year’s protest by animal rights activists.

Caroline Flack’s mother features on the front of the Daily Mirror as she vows to keep fighting for the truth about her daughter’s death, following the news the Independent Office for Police Conduct has called for the Metropolitan Police to look into why the television presenter was facing a charge for assaulting her boyfriend.

The Metro focuses on an inquest into a student who was inhaling two or three large bottles of “laughing gas” each day.

A rise in US inflation occupies the front page of the Financial Times, which says traders have responded by cutting bets on interest rate cuts.

And the Daily Star says one in seven people admit to reusing teabags after drying them on the washing line.