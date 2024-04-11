Assessment: less than half fish quotas agreed by UK in line with science advice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Assessment: less than half fish quotas agreed by UK in line with science advice

By Press Association
Marine conservation campaigners said it was not good for fishermen, fish or coastal communities for the Government to allow overfishing at such a level (PA)
Less than half the fishing quotas negotiated by the UK for 2024 are in line with scientific advice for conserving stocks, the Government’s own assessment finds.

The sustainability of limits for fish catches negotiated by the UK with the EU and other countries such as Norway for this year has been assessed by the Government’s Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas).

It has found that less than half (46%) of the catch limits negotiated by countries were in line with the international scientific advice for conserving fish stocks.

The figure is an increase on 2023, when just 40% of the fishing quotas were in line with the scientific advice produced by the International Council for the Exploration of the Sea (ICES), the benchmark for sustainable fishing.

But marine conservation campaigners said it was not good for fishermen, fish or coastal communities for the Government to allow overfishing at such a level.

Charles Clover, co-founder of Blue Marine Foundation, labelled the catch limit negotiated by the UK and EU for Celtic Sea cod in particular as “outrageous”.

Celtic Sea cod is one the fish stocks where the scientific advice for catch levels has been set at zero, in this particular case for the past six years, due to huge declines.

But governments have negotiated that 644 tonnes of Celtic Sea cod can be caught in 2024 as “bycatch” by vessels targeting other fisheries.

The adult spawning population is estimated at 645 tonnes, according to ICES figures.

Mr Clover said: “It’s absolutely outrageous to allow a quota that is equivalent to the entire adult spawning population, which is what they have done with Celtic Sea cod.”

And he said: “It is not good for fishermen, or fish or our coastal communities for the Government to go on allowing overfishing to the extent that the Cefas report has identified.

“We believe it is actually against our new, post-Brexit Fisheries Act.”

Blue Marine Foundation has launched a legal case against the Government for allowing overfishing, which it claims is illegal under post-Brexit fishing laws that require management of UK fisheries based on the best available scientific advice and with transparency.

Mr Clover has accused the Government of not only putting fish populations at risk by allowing exploitation above sustainable limits, but also the fishing industry and coastal communities.

After catch limits of zero were called for by ICES for Channel pollack, reducing it to a bycatch-only fishery, the Government has issued a ministerial direction to compensate affected fishermen, in the face of warnings from officials it could set an “unhelpful precedent”.

The scheme will see around 50, mostly small inshore, vessel owners compensated for half their income lost due to the bycatch-only pollack fishery, as they cannot target the fish in 2024 and rely on it for at least 30% of their income.