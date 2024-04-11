Irish premier Simon Harris discusses Gaza and Ukraine with EU leaders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Irish premier Simon Harris discusses Gaza and Ukraine with EU leaders

By Press Association
New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris leaving Aras an Uachtarain after meeting the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to receive the seal of office after being appointed Ireland’s new Taoiseach (PA)
New Fine Gael leader Simon Harris leaving Aras an Uachtarain after meeting the President of Ireland Michael D Higgins to receive the seal of office after being appointed Ireland’s new Taoiseach (PA)

Simon Harris discussed Gaza and support for Ukraine with EU leaders as he held several meetings on Thursday.

The new Irish premier is meeting senior European figures in Brussels and Warsaw on his second full day in office.

On Wednesday, the Taoiseach spoke on the phone with Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said that Mr Harris was “taking office in challenging times” after their meeting in Brussels on Thursday afternoon.

“I’m glad to count on Ireland in our unwavering support to Ukraine & our efforts to help restore stability in the Middle-East. Glad also to see you so committed to Europe’s future competitiveness,” she said on the social media site X.

Mr Harris’s first meeting on Thursday was with European Parliament president Roberta Metsola, a Maltese MEP.

“We discussed Gaza, Ukraine and my conversation with @ZelenskyyUa as well as our priorities for the EU,” Mr Harris said on X.

Ms Metsola said: “Great to have you at the European Parliament, Simon Harris, just a few hours after being elected Taoiseach of Ireland.

“Together Europe and Ireland have come a long way in ensuring prosperity, peace and positive transformation. Moving forward, we must stay the course: united.”

Mr Harris is to travel to Warsaw to hold a bilateral meeting with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

He will also meet with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, as well as the premiers of Luxembourg, Estonia, Finland and Greece.

Mr Harris said on Instagram on Wednesday that Mr Sanchez is to travel to Dublin on Friday so they can discuss “our joint view in relation to the need to recognise the state of Palestine”, adding that he wanted to see progress made on the issue.

On Tuesday, the day Mr Harris became Taoiseach, it was announced in the Irish parliament that Ireland plans to recognise the state of Palestine along with Spain, Belgium and Malta.