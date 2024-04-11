OJ Simpson’s death ‘no great loss’, says Ron Goldman’s father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

OJ Simpson’s death ‘no great loss’, says Ron Goldman’s father

By Press Association
Former NFL football star OJ Simpson was freed on parole in 2017 (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)
Former NFL football star OJ Simpson was freed on parole in 2017 (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool, File)

The death of OJ Simpson is “no great loss”, according to the father of a man the former NFL star and actor was acquitted of killing.

Simpson became one of the most notorious figures in American history when he was charged with the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Mr Goldman’s father Fred reacted on Thursday to the death of the 76-year-old, who was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer, and said it was a “reminder” of the years without his son.

Speaking to NBC News, he said: “The only thing I have to say is it’s just further reminder of Ron being gone all these years.

“It’s no great loss to the world. It’s further reminder of Ron’s being gone.”

Simpson’s trial was televised across the country and, although he was acquitted, he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to pay £26.7 million to the victims’ families.

Olympian Caitlyn Jenner was among the celebrities sharing their reaction to Simpson’s death, writing on X, formerly Twitter: “Good riddance”.

Jenner was previously married to American entrepreneur Kris Jenner whose ex-husband was Robert Kardashian, a member of Simpson’s defence team.

The former NFL star’s children announced news of his death on X, saying: “On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace. -The Simpson Family.”

Simpson was jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 before being released in 2017. He was discharged from parole in December 2021.

The sportsman, considered one of the NFL’s greatest running backs, also found a career in acting after starring in 1976 thriller The Cassandra Crossing. He appeared in Towering Inferno and Naked Gun.

Simpson revealed in February that he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. He is survived by four children from two different marriages.