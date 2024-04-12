What the papers say – April 12

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – April 12

By Press Association
The death of OJ Simpson, defence and the looming election are among the topics occupying the front pages of Friday’s newspapers.

“Infamous OJ” features on the front of the Daily Mirror after his death at the age of 76. The Sun quotes Caitlyn Jenner – a friend of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Rob Goldman, who the former American football star was accused of killing – with the headline “Good Riddance”.

The Daily Mail opts for a picture of OJ Simpson alongside an article from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying the UK’s nuclear deterrent will be safe in his hands.

The i is on similar ground as it hears from the opposition leader who puts defence as “the number one issue” if Labour come to power with a rise in military spending.

There is bad news for Labour in The Guardian, which leads with a warning that the party risks missing out on a number of target seats over Gaza and climate issues.

In contrast, the Financial Times focuses on bad news for Conservative election hopes as it says forecasts of cuts in interest rates have been “scaled back”.

The Independent says the Tories have stoked a culture war with Labour after Health Secretary Victoria Atkins said the opposition had spent a decade trying to “shut women up” over transgender issues.

An influx of counterfeit stamps from China occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Royal Mail has pointed the finger at the Government and Border Force for failing to keep them out.

The Times focuses on a whistleblower saying senior hospital consultants suppressed warnings over patient safety for many years.

Triple lock pensions are the focus of the Daily Express which calls for an end to “dishonest” payouts which are short changing pensioners.

The Metro concentrates on author JK Rowling’s dispute with Harry Potter stars over her views on transgender children.

And the Daily Star turns its attention towards the Grand National on the eve of the big race.