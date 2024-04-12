Man denies ‘Good Samaritan’ murder but admits causing death by dangerous driving

A 23-year-old man has denied murdering a “Good Samaritan”, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger, but has admitted causing his death by dangerous driving.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died in December after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, police have said.

As he tended to the woman on College Close on December 27, a car hit the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Hassan Jhangur was remanded in custody after Friday’s hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday where he denied the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott, along with a number of other charges.

But he pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to four other people by dangerous driving. They are Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Chris Marriott had been tending to a woman on College Close when he was hit (CMA/PA)

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Hassan Jhangur also denied attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to three charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to Ms Norris, Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur.

And he denied one count of wounding with intent, in relation to Riasat Khan.

Hassan Jhangur appeared at Sheffield Crown Court alongside his father Mohammed Jhangur (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hassan Jhangur sat in the dock with his father Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denied attempting to pervert the course of public justice. The charge related to him allegedly concealing a knife.

Both men would go on trial on June 17 at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert told the court.

Hassan Jhangur was remanded in custody. Mohammed Jhangur was released on conditional bail.

The pair were told to appear for a pre-trial review hearing on June 3.