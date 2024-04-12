Man denies ‘Good Samaritan’ murder but admits causing death by dangerous driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man denies ‘Good Samaritan’ murder but admits causing death by dangerous driving

By Press Association
Father-of-two Chris Marriott, right, died following an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 (Family Handout/PA)
Father-of-two Chris Marriott, right, died following an incident in the Burngreave area of Sheffield on December 27 (Family Handout/PA)

A 23-year-old man has denied murdering a “Good Samaritan”, who died after being hit by a car while trying to help a stranger, but has admitted causing his death by dangerous driving.

Father-of-two Chris Marriott, 46, died in December after he went to the aid of a woman he saw unconscious in the street during a disturbance in the Burngreave area of Sheffield, police have said.

As he tended to the woman on College Close on December 27, a car hit the crowd, leaving a number of people injured.

Burngreave incident
Hassan Jhangur was remanded in custody after Friday’s hearing (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Hassan Jhangur, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, appeared before a judge at Sheffield Crown Court on Friday where he denied the murder and manslaughter of Mr Marriott, along with a number of other charges.

But he pleaded guilty to causing Mr Marriott’s death by dangerous driving.

He also admitted causing serious injury to four other people by dangerous driving. They are Alison Norris, Ambreen Jhangur, Nafeesa Jhangur and Riasat Khan.

Chris Marriott
Chris Marriott had been tending to a woman on College Close when he was hit (CMA/PA)

Ms Norris is a midwife who also went to help at the scene.

Hassan Jhangur also denied attempting to murder Hasan Khan and wounding him with intent.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to three charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, in relation to Ms Norris, Ambreen Jhangur and Nafeesa Jhangur.

And he denied one count of wounding with intent, in relation to Riasat Khan.

Burngreave incident
Hassan Jhangur appeared at Sheffield Crown Court alongside his father Mohammed Jhangur (Danny Lawson/PA)

Hassan Jhangur sat in the dock with his father Mohammed Jhangur, 56, of Whiteways Road, Sheffield, who denied attempting to pervert the course of public justice. The charge related to him allegedly concealing a knife.

Both men would go on trial on June 17 at Sheffield Crown Court, the judge Mrs Justice Lambert told the court.

Hassan Jhangur was remanded in custody. Mohammed Jhangur was released on conditional bail.

The pair were told to appear for a pre-trial review hearing on June 3.