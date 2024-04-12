Youths remanded in custody charged with murdering boy, 15

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Youths remanded in custody charged with murdering boy, 15

By Press Association
Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich (West Midlands Police/PA)
Isaac Brown was fatally stabbed in New Square, West Bromwich (West Midlands Police/PA)

A 13-year-old boy and a youth aged 17 have appeared before a Crown Court judge charged with stabbing a teenager to death near a shopping centre.

Isaac Brown, 15, was fatally injured in New Square, West Bromwich, at about 9.15pm on Sunday, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The youths accused of killing Isaac appeared by separate videolinks at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday, each charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article.

The younger boy also faces a second count of possession of a bladed article in relation to a robbery earlier on Sunday which is being investigated in connection with the death.

Crown court stock
The youths appeared by separate videolinks at Wolverhampton Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA)

The youths, who cannot be named because of their age, were ordered to appear at the same court for a further hearing in June.

Adjourning the case, Judge Michael Chambers KC told the boys: “Your case is being adjourned and the next hearing will be on June 14, when you will be asked if you plead guilty or deny the offences charged.

“In the meantime you must remain in custody, which in each of your cases is youth detention accommodation.”

The youths are both from the Smethwick area.

In a tribute released on Monday, the family of Isaac said they were “unable to understand what has happened”.

The family also described him as a “wonderful, loving, kind, happy son, brother, grandson, nephew and cousin” who was “fun and mischievous, always smiling and always there to help”.