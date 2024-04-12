Irish government ‘was reluctant’ to acknowledge border role in Kingsmill attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish government ‘was reluctant’ to acknowledge border role in Kingsmill attack

By Press Association
Remembrance crosses at the Kingsmill memorial wall at the scene of the atrocity in Co Armagh (Niall Carson/PA)
There appeared to be “some reluctance on the part of the Irish State” in the wake of the  Kingsmill attack to acknowledge the role of the border in the massacre, a coroner has said.

Delivering his long-awaited findings in the legacy inquest, coroner Brian Sherrard said the Irish border was “exploited” by the terrorists and that the attack was in part organised from the Republic of Ireland.

Ten Protestant workmen were shot dead when a gang ambushed their minibus near Kingsmill, Co Armagh, on January 5 1976.

The killings were described by the coroner as an “overtly sectarian attack by the IRA”.

He said concerns had been raised over the significance of the Irish border in “facilitating the atrocity and hampering the investigation”.

He added: “The evidence considered by the inquest leads to the conclusion that the border was exploited by terrorists.

“Each jurisdiction had its own police, its own military and its own laws.

“Normal policing was impossible in South Armagh which, in contrast to the Republic of Ireland, was in chaos due to terrorism.

“The secretary of state for Northern Ireland at the time of the attack, Merlyn Rees, citing the hostility of certain members of the local population, described the area as ‘almost uncontrollable’.

“The border allowed for planning, training, organisation, weapons storage and retreat at a safe physical and legal distance from the authorities that would be faced with investigating terrorist acts in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Sherrard added: “The inquest is confident that the Kingsmill atrocity was, at least in part, organised from the Republic of Ireland.

“This can be seen in the theft of the H&P Campbell van and its subsequent disposal both of which took place in the Republic of Ireland.

“The palm print lifted from the van originated from a known IRA terrorist located south of the border.

“Police assessments over successive investigations, albeit based on intelligence, pointed to suspects being domiciled in the Republic of Ireland.

“Four of the weapons used in the attack were subsequently located in County Louth.

“In the aftermath of the attack, there appears to have been some reluctance on the part of the Irish State to acknowledge the role of the border.

“Patrick Cooney, Irish minister for justice, is quoted in several newspapers denying that the terrorists had fled south.

“He maintained that the terrorists responsible were based in South Armagh.”

Laganside court
The ruling was delivered at Laganside Courthouse in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Sherrard said the existence of the border was “also considered a difficulty by the RUC in terms of arresting suspects”.

He said evidence given to the inquest that intelligence given to the RUC about the identity of those involved in the attack suggested it would have been of “limited value as most were resident south of the border”.

However, he said evidence also confirmed that lines of communication were open between police in both jurisdictions.

The coroner added: “The attack clearly resonated with the government in Ireland.

“Some of the concern reflected in contemporaneous newspaper reports surrounded the possibility of reprisal attacks south of the border.

“Patrick Cooney, then-Irish minister for justice, raised the prospect of imminent civil war in Northern Ireland.”