Hundreds of Manchester Arena bombing survivors take legal action against MI5

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Hundreds of Manchester Arena bombing survivors take legal action against MI5

By Press Association
People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann’s Square in Manchester after the attack in 2017 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
People look at flowers and tributes left in St Ann’s Square in Manchester after the attack in 2017 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

More than 250 survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing are taking legal action against MI5, lawyers representing them have confirmed.

Legal teams representing injured survivors of the bombing in 2017 that killed 22 people said they had collectively submitted a group claim to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.

Last year, MI5 director-general Ken McCallum expressed “deep regret” that intelligence was not gathered which may have stopped suicide bomber Salman Abedi in his tracks, as he said he was “profoundly sorry” that MI5 was unable to prevent the atrocity.

An inquiry found the bombing might have been prevented if MI5 had acted on intelligence received in the months before the attack when two pieces of information about Abedi were assessed at the time by the security service to not relate to terrorism.

But inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said, having heard from MI5 witnesses at secret hearings, he considered that did not present an “accurate picture”.

In the wake of the findings, Mr McCallum made a rare public statement in which he apologised for the failings identified and insisted improvements had been made.

Describing the attack as a “terrible tragedy”, Mr McCallum said his thoughts were with the “families and friends of those killed, and with all those whose lives were changed by this appalling act of terrorism”.

“MI5 exists to stop atrocities. To all those whose lives were forever changed on that awful night: I am so sorry that MI5 did not prevent the attack at the Manchester Arena,” he added.

A statement, seen by the PA news agency, made on behalf of Hudgell Solicitors, Slater & Gordon and Broudie Jackson Canter said: “Legal teams representing injured survivors of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017 can confirm that they have collectively submitted a group claim on behalf of more than 250 clients to the Investigatory Powers Tribunal.”

The three lead firms representing the injured survivors’ group added: “As it is an ongoing legal matter, we are unable to provide any further details, or comment further, at this stage.”

MI5 said it would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.

The Investigatory Powers Tribunal is an independent court, established under Section 65 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000 (RIPA).

The tribunal considers complaints under RIPA and claims under the Human Rights Act 1998.

It considers allegations of unlawful intrusion by public bodies, including the UK intelligence services, the police and local authorities, and investigates alleged conduct by or on behalf of the UK intelligence services whether or not it involves investigatory powers.