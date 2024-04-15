Man, 69, arrested on suspicion of murdering retired postmistress in 2013

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of 86-year-old widow Una Crown, who was found dead in her bungalow in 2013.

The retired postmistress was found in a pool of blood and with her clothing burnt in her hallway in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire.

Her death was initially treated as an accident when she was found by emergency workers on January 13, after family and neighbours became concerned for her welfare.

A murder investigation was launched four days later.

Cambridgeshire Police said on Monday that a 69-year-old man from Wisbech has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mrs Crown 11 years ago.

The force said that the suspect, who was arrested on Monday morning, remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

In January of this year, police launched a fresh appeal for information over Mrs Crown’s death.

Detective Superintendent Iain Moor, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said at the time of the appeal: “It has now been 11 years since Mrs Crown’s tragic death and we still seek justice for her family.”

Breaking news: Detectives from our Major Crime Unit have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of Wisbech pensioner Una Crown 11 years ago. He remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough. pic.twitter.com/9IRZJKsRTT — Cambs Police 💙 (@CambsCops) April 15, 2024

The force said that Mrs Crown was last seen alive on January 11, 2013 and had spoken to a friend on the phone at about 5pm on January 12, the day before she was found dead.

Police said that a post-mortem examination recorded that she died from stab wounds to her neck and chest.