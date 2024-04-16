Muslim leaders disappointed in ruling for ‘not defending freedom of religion’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muslim leaders disappointed in ruling for ‘not defending freedom of religion’

By Press Association
(PA)
(PA)

Muslim leaders have told of their disappointment in a court ruling upholding a ban on prayer rituals at a London school as they criticised a minister’s comments on the issue as divisive and sensationalist.

Imam Ajmal Masroor said the High Court ruling showed a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what it means to be a Muslim, after a judge concluded the ban did not interfere with the Michaela Community School student’s rights.

The London-based faith leader told the PA news agency he would urge the student’s family to appeal against the judgment “so that we can get a more nuanced ruling on this”.

Imam Ajmal Masroor said the High Court ruling showed there had been a fundamental misunderstanding of what it means to be a Muslim (Jonathan Brady/PA)
He rejected comments by the judge who said the pupil could perform “Qada” prayers – permitted by Islam to “make up” for missing prayers earlier in the day – “to mitigate the failure to pray within the allotted window”.

Imam Masroor said: “If a child is in secondary school and misses their mid-afternoon prayer for five years, that’s not an exception. That’s been imposed as a rule.”

He said there had been a “fundamental misunderstanding” of what it means to be a Muslim, adding: “As a Muslim I have to pray my five daily prayers, there is no compromise.

“It is my identity.”

The imam branded comments by equalities minister Kemi Badenoch that the ruling is “a victory against activists trying to subvert our public institutions” as “divisive”.

Calling into question what he perceived as different approaches when it comes to Christianity, he said: “If we are going to be creating a secular space in a school, should we cancel Easter break? Because that’s inspired by Christianity. Should we cancel Christmas break? Because that’s inspired by Christianity.

“Should we cancel singing the national anthem which says God Save the King? The mention of God is at the forefront of this very anthem.

“Where do we draw the line? Or is it that it’s only for Islam and the Muslims that Badenoch and others suddenly scream foul but stay silent when it’s Christianity? It’s a double standard and hypocrisy, I’m afraid.”

Dr Abdul-Azim Ahmed, who is secretary general of the Muslim Council of Wales, told PA he was “really disappointed that the court hasn’t defended a very well-established British principle of freedom of religion”.

He added: “It’s not looking for preferential treatment, it’s looking for fairness in schools. It’s looking for the basic religious freedoms which have long been a part of the British public sphere.”

Commenting on Ms Badenoch’s statement, he said: “I think unfortunately the minister’s comments are sensationalising this case and playing into a culture war and a rhetoric which doesn’t reflect the reality of what’s happening on the ground.”