What the papers say – April 19

By Press Association
The Prime Minister’s vow to end “sicknote culture” and allegations against Flyde MP Mark Menzies feature among a range of stories on the front pages of Friday’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Rishi Sunak, who will unveil a plan to strip GPs of their power to sign people off work.

The Daily Mirror reports that Tory chiefs have known for three months that Mr Menzies had allegedly asked for Party money to pay “bad people” while the Metro leads with the “bizarre” alleged phone call to his aide.

The Independent relays words from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who called for a police probe into the allegations against Mr Menzies.

The Daily Mail leads with former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, who was charged by police over the alleged embezzlement of SNP funds.

The i leads with hopes for students in the UK who want to travel with the EU offering an “olive branch” to Labour.

The Government has told the nation’s port authorities that it will not “turn on” health and safety checks for EU imports when post-Brexit border controls begin, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star splashes with news that one in 10 young people have tried a full English breakfast.