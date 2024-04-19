Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother before stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two police forces to be investigated over contact with mother before stabbing

By Press Association
The scene in Bradford where Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram on April 6 (Dave Higgens/PA)
The scene in Bradford where Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram on April 6 (Dave Higgens/PA)

Two police forces are being investigated over contact they had with a mother who was stabbed to death as she pushed her baby in a pram.

Habibur Masum, 25, is charged with murdering Kulsuma Akter, 27, who was attacked in Bradford on April 6.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said West Yorkshire Police (WYP) was contacted on March 28 this year, when it was reported Ms Akter had received death threats.

Evidence the watchdog had reviewed suggested officers also shared information with Greater Manchester Police following the report.

The investigation will look into the decision-making of police officers, including what steps were taken to safeguard Ms Akter.

Emily Barry of the IOPC said: “Our thoughts are with Ms Akter’s family and friends, who have lost a loved one in tragic circumstances, as well as all those affected by this deeply distressing incident. I would like to acknowledge and thank members of the public who were present at the scene and who tried to assist Ms Akter.

“It is only right that a thorough investigation takes place to understand the nature and extent of the police interaction with Ms Akter.

“This will be carried out entirely independently of the police and will consider whether there may have been any missed opportunities to safeguard her in the days and weeks before she died.

“We have met with Ms Akter’s family members to explain our role and update them on our investigation. We will continue to update them as our investigation continues.”

Bradford city centre stabbing
Floral tributes left in Bradford city centre after Kulsuma Akter was stabbed to death in the street as she pushed her baby in a pram (Dave Higgens/PA)

Ms Akter was taken to hospital after being stabbed several times as she pushed her baby in a pram through the city centre.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, was subsequently charged with her murder after he was arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, following a four-day manhunt.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

At Bradford Crown Court earlier this month, Judge Jonathan Rose set a provisional trial date of November 18, with a time estimate of two weeks.