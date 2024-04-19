Teenager pleads not guilty to Birmingham city centre stabbing murder

A 15-year-old boy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a teenager who was stabbed in Birmingham city centre in January.

The defendant, who is accused of murdering 17-year-old Muhammad Hassam Ali, also denied unlawful possession of a knife at the scene of the stabbing.

The youth, who cannot be named because of a court order, entered his pleas during a hearing before the Recorder of Birmingham, Melbourne Inman KC, at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.

Wearing a white shirt and a black tie, the boy was remanded into youth detention and told he will stand trial before a High Court judge at Coventry Crown Court from July 15.

During the hearing, the boy’s grandfather was allowed to sit in the well of the court.

The youth spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas during the plea hearing, which heard submissions from a junior defence lawyer and prosecutor Mark Heywood KC.

Muhammad died in hospital on January 20 after being found seriously injured in Victoria Square shortly before 3.30pm on January 20.