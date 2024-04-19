No weapons found after police detain man at Iranian consulate in Paris

Police have found no weapons on a man detained at the Iranian consulate in Paris after responding to a report of a suspicious individual possibly carrying a grenade and explosives vest.

A Paris police official told the Associated Press that officers were verifying the man’s identity, but no weapons were found on him or in his vehicle.

Some of the police, special agents and firefighters who responded to the incident at the consulate left the scene after the arrest.

The Iranian embassy and consulate in Paris (Thomas Padilla/AP)

A police cordon remained in place, but traffic was resuming in the area.

The official said the man was spotted around 11am on Friday and police launched a special operation as soon as they were alerted.

Images on French television and social media showed officers surrounding the building.

The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East, and as Paris is gearing up to host the summer Olympics.