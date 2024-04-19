Police contact ex-footballer Joey Barton over social media posts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police contact ex-footballer Joey Barton over social media posts

By Press Association
Joey Barton has been contacted by Cheshire Police over comments he has made on social media (Simon Galloway/PA)
Former Premier League footballer Joey Barton has been contacted by police over comments posted on social media.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed they had received “reports of offences under the Communications Act”.

The force said officers had made “multiple attempts” to arrange a voluntary interview with a 41-year-old man from Liverpool.

In a statement on X, Mr Barton said he had been “visited 4 times in 3 days by Cheshire Police” who he claims had asked for a voluntary interview “about something I’ve tweeted”.

He claimed officers attended his home at 9.30pm when “my kids were in bed”.

Mr Barton said in the post that he had given the officers his solicitor’s contact details.

He also said his solicitor had tried to contact a sergeant at the force but had received no response.

He added: “Either it’s a shambles or an attempt to intimidate me and my family. Welcome to North Korea.”

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary confirmed the force had been contacted by legal representatives, “but an interview is yet to be confirmed”.

Mr Barton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He has been criticised in recent months for comments attacking female footballers and pundits.

He described ITV pundits Eni Aluko and Lucy Ward as “the Fred and Rose West of football commentary”.

Former England striker Aluko criticised the social media platform for allowing Mr Barton and others to “vomit hatred unchecked”.

In January, sports minister Stuart Andrew described Mr Barton’s attacks as “dangerous” and warned they “opened the floodgates for abuse”.