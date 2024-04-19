‘Swatting’ hoax caller who faked hostage situation sentenced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Swatting’ hoax caller who faked hostage situation sentenced

By Press Association
British video gamer Robert Walker-McDaid (CPS/PA)
British video gamer Robert Walker-McDaid (CPS/PA)

A British video gamer whose fake call to US police led to the shooting of an innocent man has been spared jail.

Robert Walker-McDaid, 28, from Coventry, rang a US terrorism hotline in 2015 claiming he had plastic explosives and hostages.

The “swatting” incident led to a Swat (special weapons and tactics) police unit being sent to the home of Tyran Dobbs, who was shot with plastic bullets.

Walker-McDaid had posed as Mr Dobbs, who was shot in the face and chest and suffered severe life-changing facial injuries.

“Swatting” means making a hoax call about a serious crime to emergency services to incite panic and instigate the deployment of an armed response unit (Swat team) to neutralise a perceived threat.

Walker-McDaid is the first person in the UK to be charged over “swatting”, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, which worked with the US Department of Justice and the FBI.

He earlier admitted perverting the course of justice and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday to 20 months in prison suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and pay compensation of £1,000 to Mr Dobbs.

Zachary Lee, of Catsonville, Maryland, in the US, had met Walker-McDaid while playing video games.

He messaged him saying he needed “someone swatted”.

Lee, who was jailed for two years in 2018 for his role in the crime, shared Mr Dobbs’ address with Walker-McDaid, who then called a Maryland terrorism hotline posing as Mr Dobbs.

He told emergency services he was armed, was holding three people captive and had several bombs readied.

He claimed he would execute the first hostage “within 15 minutes” unless he received 15,000 dollars (£12,000) in cash.

The Swat team then went to the address believing the threat to be real.

Hannah Sidaway, specialist prosecutor for CPS West Midlands, said: “Swatting is far more than a crude prank, it is a serious crime which can have devastating consequences.

“Walker-McDaid may not have intended to cause such serious harm, but by sowing panic and deceiving law enforcement into responding to a fictitious threat, he left an innocent man with life-changing injuries.

“British-based offenders who hide behind online anonymity to commit serious crimes abroad will not escape justice, and we will continue to work collaboratively with international partners to ensure perpetrators will face the full force of the law.”

Erek L. Barron, US lawyer for the district of Maryland, added: “We will continue to use every tool at our disposal and work closely with our international partners to ensure that those who seek to harm Americans will face justice, wherever they may be.”