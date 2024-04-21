Sarah, Duchess of York pays tribute to the late Queen on her birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Sarah, Duchess of York pays tribute to the late Queen on her birthday

By Press Association
Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London to officially open its new teaching facility. PA.
Queen Elizabeth II, during a visit to The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London to officially open its new teaching facility. PA.

Sarah, Duchess of York has paid tribute to the late Queen on what would have been her 98th birthday.

Sarah – the Duke of York’s ex-wife – posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Today we are remembering Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on what would have been her (98th) birthday.

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed.”

It was accompanied by a picture of a smiling Queen Elizabeth II dressed in a light blue jacket and hat.

The duchess incorrectly said it would have been the late monarch’s 97th birthday in the post.

Sarah, dubbed Fergie by the press, has had a troubled relationship with the monarchy, having been cast out in the 1990s.

Queen
Sarah Ferguson and Andrew on the balcony with the then Queen (Archive/PA)

But last year she joined the King and Queen at church on Christmas Day and was publicly back at the heart of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II was the UK’s longest-serving monarch and died at Balmoral on September 8 2022 after reigning for 70 years.

Last year, a picture of the late Queen surrounded by grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released to mark what would have been her 97th birthday.

The image was captured by the Princess of Wales during a family trip to Balmoral, Aberdeenshire, and featured the young royals all smiles next to their beloved “Gan Gan”.