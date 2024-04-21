Israeli leaders criticise expected US sanctions against military unit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israeli leaders criticise expected US sanctions against military unit

By Press Association
The US is expected to announce sanctions against a unit of soldiers in the Israeli military (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP)
Israeli leaders have harshly criticised an expected decision by the US to impose sanctions on a unit of ultra-Orthodox soldiers in the Israeli military.

The decision, expected as soon as Monday, would mark the first time the US has ever imposed sanctions on a unit inside the Israeli military and further strains relations between the two allies, which have grown increasingly tense during Israel’s war in Gaza.

While US officials declined to identify the sanctioned unit, Israeli leaders and local media identified it as Netzah Yehuda — an infantry battalion founded roughly a quarter of a century ago to incorporate ultra-Orthodox men into the military.

Israel Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he would fight the sanctions with all of his might (Abir Sultan/AP)

Many religious men receive exemptions from what is supposed to be compulsory service.

Israeli leaders condemned the decision as unfair, especially at a time when Israel is at war, and vowed to oppose it.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “If anyone thinks they can impose sanctions on a unit in the IDF, I will fight it with all my might.”

Netzah Yehuda, or Judea Forever, has historically been based in the occupied West Bank and some of its members have been linked to abuses against Palestinians.

It makes up just a small part of Israel’s military presence in the territory.

In a statement on Sunday, the army said its Netzah Yehuda soldiers “are currently participating in the war effort in the Gaza Strip”.

Italy US Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the decision (Ciro de Luca, Pool Photo via AP)

“The battalion is professionally and bravely conducting operations in accordance to the IDF Code of Ethics and with full commitment to international law,” it said.

It said that if the unit is sanctioned, “its consequences will be reviewed”.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday that he had made a decision on reviews of allegations that several Israeli military units had violated conditions for receiving US assistance outlined in the so-called Leahy Law and that they would soon be made public.

Benny Gantz, a member of Israel’s War Cabinet, said in a statement that he spoke Sunday evening with Mr Blinken and told him the decision is a “mistake” because it would harm Israel’s international legitimacy during wartime and because Israel’s judicial system is “strong and independent”.

The officials said about five Israeli units were investigated and all but one had been found to have taken action to remedy the violations.

The Leahy Law, named for former Senator Patrick Leahy, bars US aid from going to foreign military units that have committed human rights abuses.