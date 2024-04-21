Tram accident at Universal Studios Hollywood theme park injures 15

More than a dozen people suffered minor injuries when a tram used for tours crashed into a railing at Universal Studios Hollywood near Los Angeles, authorities and the company said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department units responded to the theme park in Universal City, about 10 miles (16km) northwest of downtown LA, shortly after 9pm on Saturday, the agency said in a social media post.

The California Highway Patrol said that while the tram was negotiating a turn, its last car collided with a metal guardrail “causing it to tilt and eject multiple passengers”.

They added that some of the injuries were moderate, but did not specify a number.

The fire department said 15 people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Associated Press that there were “multiple minor injuries” but did not provide details on the accident.

Sheriff’s Lieutenant Maria Abal said the four-car tram used for movie studio backlot tours might have experienced an issue with its brakes.

The California Highway Patrol will lead the investigation, the fire department said.

The tram circuit, called the World-Famous Studio Tour, offers a glimpse behind the scenes of Universal movies including Jaws and Jordan Peele’s Nope.

The theme park will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the tour starting on Friday.