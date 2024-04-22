Prince Louis to celebrate sixth birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Prince Louis to celebrate sixth birthday

By Press Association
Prince Louis is turning six on Tuesday (Chris Jackson/PA)
Prince Louis is turning six on Tuesday (Chris Jackson/PA)

Prince Louis is expected to mark his sixth birthday with celebrations organised by his parents the Prince and Princess of Wales.

William and Kate’s youngest child will turn six on Tuesday and royal fans will be hoping a new picture of the prince will be released.

The past few months have been an eventful period for the prince and princess and their family, due to Kate’s cancer diagnosis.

Princess of Wales cancer announcement
Christmas Day saw the Prince and Princess of Wales out with their children, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis who held hands with Mia Tindall as they walked to church (Joe Giddens/PA)

The couple took the time to sensitively share the positive cancer test with the young royals, giving them time to process the information.

Louis was last seen in public on Christmas Day when the royal family made their traditional festive appearance on the King’s Sandringham Estate to walk to church.

He was pictured holding hands with Zara and Mike Tindall’s eldest daughter Mia on one side and grasping his father’s fingers with his other hand.

Earlier that month the young royal joined his older brother George, aged 10, and sister Charlotte, aged eight, at the annual Westminster Abbey carol concert staged by their mother Kate.

And a few weeks before the festive event, Louis and his siblings were taken volunteering by their mother, visiting the Baby Bank in Holyport near Maidenhead and got stuck in sifting through donated goods.

Review of the Year 2023
Louis holds his nose as he travels with George (left) and Charlotte in a carriage during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other notable appearances for Louis during the past 12 months include his balcony appearance with the royal family at the conclusion of Trooping the Colour last June.

The young prince stole the show when he seemed to pretend to ride a motorcycle or bike with his arms outstretched and covered his ears as planes roared overhead during the fly-past.

And when he travelled in a carriage with his siblings and mother, Louis held his nose to possibly ward off the smell of horse manure from the many military mounts.

In July, William and Kate’s children got the chance to tour a C-17 aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire.

Louis goes to Lambrook School in Berkshire with his brother and sister and has recently returned to the classroom after the Easter break.

Together at Christmas Carol Service
Louis blows out a candle during the Westminster Abbey carol service staged by Kate. Aaron Chown/PA

It is likely a family birthday celebration, perhaps involving the prince’s grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, will be held after the youngster’s school day is over.

William and Kate’s youngest child is fourth in line to the throne and was born on St George’s Day, April 23, 2018, at the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, weighing 8lb 7oz.

He was christened Louis Arthur Charles at 11 weeks old, by the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace in front of friends and family.