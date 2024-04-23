Woman charged with murder of Baby Callum is granted bail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Woman charged with murder of Baby Callum is granted bail

By Press Association
Joanne Sharkey, who is accused of murdering baby Callum in Warrington in 1998, has been granted bail (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
A woman charged with murdering a baby whose body was found in woodland 26 years ago has been granted bail.

Joanne Sharkey is accused of murder and concealment of the birth of a child after the baby, named Callum by police officers, was discovered close to the Gulliver’s World theme park in Warrington in March 1998.

The 54-year-old was granted conditional bail on Tuesday following an application, heard in private, at Liverpool Crown Court.

The defendant, of Denham Close, Liverpool, did not attend the hearing.

Joanne Sharkey court case
Baby Callum’s funeral was arranged by the residents of Warrington (Richard Williams/Liverpool Daily Post/PA)

A plea hearing is due to take place on July 25 and a provisional trial date has been fixed for January 14 next year.

The baby was named Callum after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found, because detectives could not confirm his true identity.

A funeral service was arranged by local people and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

A headstone, which was paid for with money raised by local residents, was inscribed: “Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington.”