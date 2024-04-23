Crispin Blunt released under investigation after arrest on suspicion of rape

Crispin Blunt has been released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances.

The MP for Reigate was detained by police on October 25 in Horley, Surrey, and released on conditional bail pending further inquiries.

He has said he will “co-operate fully” with the investigation and is “confident” he will not be charged.

On Tuesday, Surrey Police said a man in his 60s who had been arrested on October 25 in Horley on suspicion of rape and possession of controlled substances has not had his bail extended and has been released under investigation.

Mr Blunt, who served as a minister between 2010 and 2012, was re-bailed in January, having previously identified himself as the man detained by the force and released on conditional bail.

He had the Tory whip withdrawn following the arrest, meaning he is now an Independent.

The decision not to re-bail Mr Blunt will be further reviewed in July, the force said, adding that the investigation remains ongoing.

Mr Blunt, 63, was first elected in 1997 and has said he does not intend to contest the next election.