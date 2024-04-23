A balanced diet may be linked to better brain health, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

A balanced diet may be linked to better brain health, study suggests

By Press Association
A balanced diet is linked to better brain health, study suggests (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A healthy, balanced diet is linked to better brain health, and better mental wellbeing, new research suggests.

The study sheds light on how food preferences not only influence physical health, but also significantly impact upon brain health.

A balanced diet – which included a balanced amount of vegetables, fruits, cereals, nuts, seeds, pulses, moderate dairy, eggs and fish – was associated with better mental health.

According to the findings it was also linked to superior cognitive functions and even higher amounts of grey matter in the brain – linked to intelligence – compared with people on a less varied diet.

Lead author Professor Jianfeng Feng, of the University of Warwick, emphasised the importance of establishing healthy food preferences early in life.

He said: “Developing a healthy balanced diet from an early age is crucial for healthy growth.

“To foster the development of a healthy balanced diet, both families and schools should offer a diverse range of nutritious meals and cultivate an environment that supports their physical and mental health.”

In the study the dietary choices of 181,990 participants from the UK Biobank were analysed against and a range of physical evaluations, including cognitive function, blood tests, brain imaging, and genetics.

The food preferences of each person were collected via an online questionnaire, which the team categorised into 10 groups (such as alcohol, fruits and meats).

People were split into four groups, those who ate starch-free or reduced-starch diets (subtype 1), vegetarian (subtype 2), high protein and low fibre (subtype 3), and balanced (subtype 4).

A type of artificial intelligence called machine learning helped the researchers analyse the large dataset.

According to the findings, people with a balanced diet demonstrated better mental health and superior cognitive functions relative to other three subtypes.

The study, published in Nature Mental Health, also suggests the need for gradual dietary modifications, particularly for those used to tasty but nutritionally deficient foods.

By slowly reducing sugar and fat intake over time, people may find themselves naturally gravitating towards healthier food choices, researchers suggest.

The experts also indicate that genetic factors may also contribute to the association between diet and brain health.

Addressing the broader implications of the research, Prof Feng emphasised the role of public policy in promoting accessible and affordable healthy eating options.

He said: “Since dietary choices can be influenced by socioeconomic status, it’s crucial to ensure that this does not hinder individuals from adopting a healthy balanced dietary profile.

“Implementing affordable nutritious food policies is essential for governments to empower the general public to make informed and healthier dietary choices, thereby promoting overall public health.”

Co-author Wei Cheng, of Fudan University, added: “Our findings underscore the associations between dietary patterns and brain health, urging for concerted efforts in promoting nutritional awareness and fostering healthier eating habits across diverse populations.”