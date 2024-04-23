What the papers say – April 24

The biggest boost for defence in a generation features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Telegraph, the i and the Daily Mail lead with the increase in Britain’s defence spending to put the nation on a “war footing”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'War footing as PM ramps up defence spending'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/EhTwtKsSNF — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 23, 2024

Daily Mail: Biggest boost for defence in a generation #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J3zR85ZNnL — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024

The Times and the Guardian say Mr Sunak will boost defence funding to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

The Times: Child among five killed in Channel dinghy accident #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/j4tHzYSrDI — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024

The Guardian: PM to raise defence spending andput arms industry on ‘war footing’ #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OL2QBDYD4i — George Mann (@sgfmann) April 23, 2024

While the Daily Express says the Prime Minister will cut 70,000 civil service jobs to be able to fund the defence spending.

Wednesday's front page: About time too! Civil service job cuts to pay for defence boost#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/y9ebfoYeiC pic.twitter.com/PLdbvw4fDV — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) April 23, 2024

The Independent asks the Prime Minister to “think again” after the recent passing of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

The Metro reports on a seven-year-old girl who was one of five people who died amid panic on a dinghy in the Channel, saying “let this be last channel tragedy”.

Tomorrow's Papers Today 📰 LET THIS BE LAST CHANNEL TRAGEDY 🔴 Five hours after Rwanda bill passes#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/B3OsWGlWTz — Metro (@MetroUK) April 23, 2024

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of Jill Dando’s death in 1999, with a key witness claiming they saw a Serbian assassin near the crime scene.

The Bank of England has warned that lenders are “in the dark” over private equity risk, the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 24 April https://t.co/0E9lrxuONR pic.twitter.com/U3dG6IZUTW — Financial Times (@FT) April 23, 2024

The Sun leads with a photo of Prince Louis after his sixth birthday.

On tomorrow's front page: Adorable photo of Prince Louis taken by Princess Kate is shared to celebrate his sixth birthday https://t.co/SpPgtm2BD2 pic.twitter.com/Q5aNy5PoRl — The Sun (@TheSun) April 23, 2024

And the Daily Star says Alan Titchmarsh does not like slugs.