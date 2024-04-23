What the papers say – April 24

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – April 24

By Press Association
The biggest boost for defence in a generation features on Wednesday’s front pages (PA)

The biggest boost for defence in a generation features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Wednesday.

The Telegraph, the i and the Daily Mail lead with the increase in Britain’s defence spending to put the nation on a “war footing”.

The Times and the Guardian say Mr Sunak will boost defence funding to 2.5% of gross domestic product (GDP).

While the Daily Express says the Prime Minister will cut 70,000 civil service jobs to be able to fund the defence spending.

The Independent asks the Prime Minister to “think again” after the recent passing of the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill.

The Metro reports on a seven-year-old girl who was one of five people who died amid panic on a dinghy in the Channel, saying “let this be last channel tragedy”.

The Daily Mirror continues its coverage of Jill Dando’s death in 1999, with a key witness claiming they saw a Serbian assassin near the crime scene.

The Bank of England has warned that lenders are “in the dark” over private equity risk, the Financial Times reports.

The Sun leads with a photo of Prince Louis after his sixth birthday.

And the Daily Star says Alan Titchmarsh does not like slugs.